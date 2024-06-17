Is Sofia Vergara taking this important step in her romantic relationship with Justin Saliman?

Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman might be getting ready for the next step in their relationship. The Colombian icon has had an intense last year, not only in her personal life but also in her professional career, following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, her new relationship with the orthopedic surgeon, her success in Netflix’s ‘Griselda,’ and her multiple business ventures.

After ending her 7-year marriage with Manganiello during the summer of 2023, Sofia has been seen very much in love with Saliman, going public with their divorce at the end of that same year. The actress has introduced him to her inner circle of friends and closest family members, proving that he is invested in the relationship.

The doctor has also been taking care of her following her knee surgery, which has made them even closer. As reported by Life & Style, the pair were “introduced by mutual friends” and Saliman has been very romantic, making Sofia “so happy” during their time together.

Now marriage rumors are on the horizon, with reports indicating that they are ready for a major step in their relationship. “Sofía didn’t think she’d meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner,” the insider told the publication.

Saliman was previously married to actress Bree Turner. The pair tied the knot in 2008 and divorced in 2018. The source went on to describe the orthopedic surgeon as someone who “makes Sofia feel safe.” Sofia also talked about the list of requirements she is looking for in a man, during her interview with Jimmy Fallon back in January, seemingly describing her new romantic partner.