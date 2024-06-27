Sofia Vergara's morning routine: 'Those moments together mean the world to me'

Sofia Vergara is sharing a glimpse into her morning routine. The Colombian icon, who always keeps a busy schedule, reveals the first thing she does as soon as she wakes up. Sofia has had a successful year, after starring in her fan-favorite Netflix series 'Griselda' and embarking on multiple business endeavors, including her beauty brand and fashion collaborations.

During her latest interview with Us Weekly, the Hollywood star detailed part of her schedule, and admitted that she is a coffee expert. “Right when I wake up, the first thing on my mind is coffee," she said to the publication, explaining how she likes her coffee. Sofia said that her "absolute favorite" has to be “the ¡DIOS MÍO! dark roast [called] ‘Strength’ with no milk or sugar.”

The actress also said that her favorite coffee meetings are with her son Manolo, who also has a passion for coffee. “I tend to enjoy about three cups of coffee a day — two in the morning and one at lunch,” she confessed, adding that she is cautious not to interrupt her sleeping schedule. “I make sure to cut myself off by 4:00 p.m. so it doesn’t interfere with my sleep!” she stated.

© GettyImages Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

“My son and I have such hectic schedules these days but it’s crucial for me to carve out quality time with him to catch up,” she said about Manolo, revealing that they continue to bond over coffee every time they have a chance to meet. “We can connect for hours over our favorite coffee, and those moments together mean the world to me," Sofia told the publication.