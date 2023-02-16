Kim Kardashian’s alien-themed photoshoot has fans looking for hidden messages

Kim Kardashian seems to be inspired by all the UFO talks these days. The Skims founder did an entire photoshoot surrounded by models wearing alien masks, and the colorful shoot is out of this world.



The launch is for the company’s swimsuit line, which is making a return. “On its way from an alternative universe: SKIMS Swim,” the company captioned a post. “The styles loved by everybody are making their way back to earth on Feb. 21.”



Fans are confused and intrigued by the creative vision. “Kim what is this,” reads one of the top-liked comments. “All these UFOS shot down to prep us for the skims swim launch, it all makes sense now,” quipped another user.



Others have put on their conspiracy hats, pointing to “hidden messages.” “Oh people are going to have a field day with this. Soooo many hidden messages in this shoot lol. Wow,” wrote one commenter. “She’s is definitely one of them!!! Ppl wake up!” Said another conspiracy lover.



The campaign was shot by Harmony Korine, the director of Spring Breakers (2013), which featured Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Rachel Korine, and Ashley Benson.

Interestingly Kim also tagged his upcoming movie’s page, EDGLRD. As noted by Indiewire, the website simply has “coming soon,” on its website and an opportunity to share your email.



We will have to wait and see if Kardashian has any involvement in the project. Spring Breakers had a viral fashion moment with cut out pink ski masks during a scene with James Franco, so it could present a good opportunity.