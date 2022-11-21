Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up again after 2-year relationship

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have broken up after being together for two years. The former celebrity couple decided to call it quits after struggling to keep in contact with each other amid their busy schedules.

Close sources to the pair revealed to People that the supermodel and the NBA athlete had very demanding schedules and were not able to keep up with their relationship, as they agreed that their careers are their main priority. Kendall and Devin quietly broke up two months ago but decided to keep it private.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” the source revealed, explaining that they decided to keep things friendly. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The 27-year-old model is known for her involvement in many businesses, including her 818 tequila brand, while the 26-year-old sportsman continues his career with the NBA.

This is not the first time the pair have decided to call it quits, however it seems they previously had problems with their schedules. The former couple started dating back in 2020 and decided to keep their relationship private, going Instagram official until Valentine’s Day 2021.

“What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin,” another source told People at the time.