Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira make their first appearance since pregnancy announcement

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira look happy and like they’re celebrating. The couple was spotted in Miami for the first time since they shared they were expecting a baby, and were all smiles.

©GrosbyGroup



Ferreira and Anthony in Miami

Anthony and Ferreira were photographed getting inside a black car, with both of them laughing and smiling. Ferreira was wearing a black dress, matching flats and a light blue jacket. She had her hair loose and carried a light blue purse.

Anthony was wearing jeans, brown moccasins, a white shirt and a black jacket. He was wearing sunglasses and looked happy as he was greeted by some people.

The couple shared the news of their pregnancy on Valentine’s Day. Ferreira shared a photo showing her pregnant belly and both hers and Anthony’s hand over it. “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” she captioned the post. “Thank you God for giving us this enormous blessing.”

Anthony and Ferreira were previously spotted in New York, where Anthony was hosting a concert in Madison Square Garden. Ferreira was in the front row of the event, enjoying herself and recording many of Anthony’s best moments, including a moment when he played the drums. The couple looks happy and in love, and like they have many more celebrations to come.