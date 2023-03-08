Bad Bunny will host a WWE live event in Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny is bringing one of his passions to his home of Puerto Rico. He’ll serve as host of WWE’s “Backlash,” one of the sport’s most famous and viewed live events. The show will be hosted on May 6th, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

Bad Bunny shared a statement sharing how much the achievement means to him. “In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo,” he said. “Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the chief content officer at WWE, also shared a statement highlighting the sport’s growing and multicultural fanbase. “We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow,” he said. “Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny is a big fan of the WWE, having been involved in various of the sport’s main events. In 2021, he performed the song “Booker T” at the Royal Rumble. He was involved in the show over the course of the evening, distracting wrestlers like The Miz and John Morrison, and even jumping from the top rope of the ring and on top of them.

Bad Bunny has also participated in tag team matches and will be featured in “WWE 2K23,” the latest installment in the WWE video game franchise.