Bad Bunny flies through the air in WWE 2k23 Pre-Order Bonus Trailer

You can soon enter the ring as Bad Bunny. In the upcoming WWE 2k23, Bad Bunny will be available as a playable wrestler as a pre-order exclusive character. A pre-order bonus trailer dropped Tuesday, showing how realistic the graphics are!

An animated version of the Puerto Rican singer, who recently sparked dating rumors with Kendall Jenner, flies through the air in the trailer while he wears a “2032” long-sleeved all-black look.



The game is set for release on March 17, but fans will be allowed to access the game early by purchasing the Deluxe Edition. It will be available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Window.

Nuevas imagenes de Bad Bunny en WWE 2k23 #EvenStronger. Disponible el 17 de marzo. pic.twitter.com/X07Cz6z7N4 — Yo soy un Gamer (@YoSoyUnGamerTW) February 28, 2023

Benito might be animated in the game but he has entered the ring in human form. He made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 in a two-person match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

He talked to WWE after the event calling it a “dream come true.” “So many emotions. It’s been so long since we’ve had an audience, and for this to be my debut, it was incredible and a dream come true. The fans gave us great energy, so we’re really happy,” he said.

The “Titi Me Pregunto” singer entered the ring again at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant, per Wrestling inc. He lasted just under 10 minutes before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar, who ended victorious.