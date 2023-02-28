Kendall Jenner channels ‘Mamma Mia!’ in chic jumpsuit amid social media drama

Is Kendall Jenner the new dancing queen? The supermodel looked stunning showing off her one-shoulder, one-legged black Alaïa jumpsuit, while having fun, drinking wine and jumping on her bed.

The reality star can be seen having the time of her life, causing the $5,760 jumpsuit to sell out almost immediately. Kendall tagged Alaïa and the online retailer FWRD, for which she serves as creative director. “That outfit is fire,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Dang it sold out.”

Kendall was all smiles whille having a fun photo shoot in her hotel room, showing the detailing and movement of the jumpsuit, featuring a flared and ruffled leg. The ensemble matched her brunette hair, with the model deciding to wear minimal jewelry and a soft makeup look.

“Look at our girl! Staying out of the drama,” one person wrote, referring to the celebrity feud between her best friend Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and even her sister Kylie Jenner. “Why are you abandoning your best friend and your sister?” someone else asked.

Online users also asked Kendall about her rumored relationship with Bad Bunny. And while nothing has been confirmed, the viral news caused her ex Devin Booker to unfollow Kendall after the internet went crazy about the romance between the model and the Puerto Rican singer.

“She likes him and is having fun,” a close source to the pair revealed. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.” Kendall and Bad Bunny were apparently introduced by a friend, and everything is “recent.” They noted that Bad Bunny recently bought a house in Los Angeles, California.