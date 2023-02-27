North West and Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie Teefey prove to be good friends amid celebrity drama

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, and Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Teefey, have shown that they are above any social media drama. The pair proved to be very good friends, spending time together and having fun while cooking and playing.

North and Gracie shared some funny clips on TikTok, all while the internet was focused on Selena and Hailey Bieber’s apparent feud, which apparently included Kylie Jenner. The 9-year-old girls showed their homemade pasta recipe, seemingly filming from Kim’s house in Los Angeles, and posting the clips on Kim and North’s joint account.

If you are wondering about what led to their celebrity feud, just three months after the pair were photographed together, here is everything you need to know. Back in January, Hailey posted a TikTok with her friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye in which they said, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.”

Online users pointed out that the message was directed to Selena Gomez, as she had been receiving body-shaming comments on a bikini photo at the time. Hailey went on to respond in a comment, writing, “I never comment on this type of thing but we were having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone.”

Selena confirmed that the first TikTok was about her, as she commented under a fan video who was discussing the situation. “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!”

But this was just the beginning, because Kylie Jenner would go on to seemingly make fun of Selena’s eyebrows. “I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much,” Selena wrote, and Kylie posted an Instagram Story moments later, writing, “this was an accident?”

Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media:



“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

“This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly,” Kylie wrote when fans started to react. “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!” Selena said, while she surpassed Kylie’s number of followers on Instagram.

Selena then defended her friend Taylor Swift, commenting in an old video, which showed Hailey’s discontent with the singer. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Selena said, before announcing she would be “taking a second from social media,” adding that the feud was “a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.”