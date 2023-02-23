Bad Bunny and Gorillaz’s collab appears to have leaked online

Over the past couple of days, it appears like the Bad Bunny and Gorillaz collaboration, titled “Tormenta,” leaked online. While it was promptly taken down, the song was available on different accounts on Twitter, giving viewers a listen before it was officially dropped.

Bad Bunny at the Grammy Awards.

Gorillaz are releasing their new record this year, featuring songs with some of the world’s leading musicians, including Stevie Nicks, Beck, Thundercat, Tame Impala and more. Out of all the collaborators though, the song with Bad Bunny is the one that’s most striking and interesting, merging Latin and British sounds yet sharing a common thread in their beachy and positive vibes-like sounds.

Damon Albarn, the lead singer for Gorillaz, spoke about his collaboration with Bad Bunny earlier last year. “What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring [in] anyone I want, you know?” he said in an interview with Warp. “I was in Jamaica recently and recorded a Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny, that’s something exciting for next year. I still don’t know when it will come out, or how we are going to launch it, but we finished it and it is… yes, more or less a reggaeton song. It’s Bad Bunny meets Gorillaz.”

Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island” will be released tomorrow, February 24th. It’s their eight studio album and is one of the most awaited releases of the year.