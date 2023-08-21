Eiza González gets a tattoo in the midst of Hurricane Hilary

Eiza González’s day wasn’t derailed because of a hurricane. The Mexican actress shared a video of herself getting tattooed at one of the best tattoo parlors in Los Angeles.

©Eiza Gonzalez



The video shows Gonzalez getting her new tattoo

González shared a video of herself getting a new tattoo. She wore a tight blue top, some makeup and some jewelry. She wrote, “Hurricane activities,” while tagging Winterstone, an artist known for his fine line. She got a floral design tattoed on her arm, which make up the face of a woman.

The tattoo artist shared a photo of himself and Gonzalez smiling for the camera. “Always a pleasure,” he wrote, suggesting that this isn’t the first time he’s tattoing her. González also wrote a message on the post, writing, “Love you!”

Earlier this month, González was photographed in Los Angeles attending the Day of Indulgence event, alongside many of Hollywood’s leading celebrities. She looked stylish and elegant in an all brown outfit made out of a tight top, a skirt, and some black Prada loafers. She rounded out the look with black sunglasses and a light brown purse.

González’s upcoming projects

Eiza González has multiple projects in development, including some incredibly exciting ones alongside prolific filmmakers. She’ll soon star in “The 3 Body Problem,” developed by the creators of “Game of Thrones,” the science-fiction film “Ash,” and “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” The latter project was made alongside Guy Ritchie.

“He has allowed me to do things that no other director has ever allowed me to do,” she said of Ritchie. “One that I can probably mention without being a spoiler is that he allowed me [to] play a full British character, and I have to do a British accent,” she said to L’Officiel.

