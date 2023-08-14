Eiza González looks stunning in matching brown outfit

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 13, 2023©GettyImages
By Maria Loreto -New York

Eiza González is back in Los Angeles, looking stunning as usual. The Mexican actress has returned to the US following a summer vacation in Europe, and was photographed attending an event this past weekend.

Eiza Gonzalez attends an LA event

González attended the Day of Indulgence event hosted by Jennifer Klein, and was accompanied with celebrities like Mindy Kailing and Christina Hendricks. Photos show González in an all brown outfit made out of a patterned mini skirt and a tight sleeveless top. She wore her hair loose and wavy and rounded out the look with some sunglasses, Prada loafers, and a beige purse.

The party is an annual event where multiple A-listers are usually invited to spend a relaxing day, leaving with some luxury goody bags.

A closer look at her outfit

Over the course of the summer, González was spotted with various friends in Ibiza, including Alessandra Ambrosio, who shared a photo of the two spending time together and grabbing some dinner. The photo shows the two making the same facial expression, a fact that González commented on. “Twins,” wrote González, resharing the story.

Earlies in the summer, González was photographed aboard a luxurious yacht alongside Lewis Hamilton, the film director Baz Luhrman, and more. The photos showed her looking stylish and like she was having a relaxing day, wearing sunglasses and subathing in the yacht’s deck while her friends enjoyed the water and talked amongst themselves.

