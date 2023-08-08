Eiza Gonzalez and Alessandra Ambrosio ‘twin’ in Ibiza

Eiza Gonzalez and Alessandra Ambrosio looked like they had the best time in Ibiza. The two shared some photos together and alongside friends, calling out to their similarities in style and facial expressions.

The photo was initially shared by Ambrosio, who posted multiple images on her Instagram among notorious personalities. Ambrosio wore an all white outfit made out of a tight top, a skirt, and some flip flops. Other photos show her alongside Spanish models Jon Kortajarena and Esther Cañadas. Lastly, one photo showed her and Gonzalez alongside film producer Mohammed Al Turki. While he stands in the middle of them, Gonzalez and Ambrosio are making the same facial expression, showing their tongues to the camera. Gonzalez is wearing a grey tight top and some white pants. “Summer night,” reads the post’s caption.

Gonzalez wrote “So much fun,” adding in some heart emojis. She also shared the photo on her Instagram story, writing, “Twins.”

It appears like Gonzalez has been taking a well earned vacation in the Spanish islands. Earlier in July, she was photographed in a yacht in Ibiza alongside some high profile friends, including Lewis Hamilton, the film director Baz Luhrman, his wife Catherine Martin, and Jenny Stray Spetalen, the daughter of Norwegian tycoon Oystein Stray Spetalen.

Gonzalez was photographed looking stylish as she wore sunglasses and sunabathed in the deck of a yacht, while her friends swam in the water and made conversation.