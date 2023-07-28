They say age is just a number; if anyone embodies this mantra, it is Michelle Rodriguez! The Fast and Furious star, who recently turned 45, has defied her age and raised the bar by displaying her basketball skills on a luxurious yacht in the breathtaking Sardinian sunshine.

Mexican actress Eiza González and Saudi film producer Mohammed Al Turki also came along to enjoy the Mediterranean waters and the bright sun shining down on them. The ship’s top deck was equipped with a specially made basketball court that our group of celebrities couldn’t resist playing on.