Shiloh Jolie Pitt shops at a popular flea market in Los Angeles

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen enjoying herself at a flea market in Los Angeles. The 16 year old was photographed looking at the different items on sale at a famous flea market located in Griffith Park.
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seemed starstruck during the Måneskin concert in Rome
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly reunite in Rome for their twins’ birthday
Jolie-Pitt wore a black shirt that she paired with some shorts, dressing appropriately for the Los Angeles weather.
While Jolie-Pitt is mostly known because of her very famous parents, as of this year, she’s also appered on a variety of dance videos, showing off her impressive skills as she dances along to songs from Lizzo and Doja Cat. “It brings a tear to the eye,” said Brad Pitt to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he said with a laugh.
Pitt shares five kids with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. While the two legalized their divorce in 2019, they remain in a custody battl for their kids.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was photographed visiting the Los Feliz Flea, a location that’s open every Saturday frrom 11pm to 5pm and that’s known for its variety of items and its impressive celebrity attendance.