Shiloh Jolie Pitt shops at a popular flea market in Los Angeles

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen enjoying herself at a flea market in Los Angeles. The 16 year old was photographed looking at the different items on sale at a famous flea market located in Griffith Park.

Jolie-Pitt wore a black shirt that she paired with some shorts, dressing appropriately for the Los Angeles weather.

While Jolie-Pitt is mostly known because of her very famous parents, as of this year, she’s also appered on a variety of dance videos, showing off her impressive skills as she dances along to songs from Lizzo and Doja Cat. “It brings a tear to the eye,” said Brad Pitt to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he said with a laugh.

Pitt shares five kids with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. While the two legalized their divorce in 2019, they remain in a custody battl for their kids.