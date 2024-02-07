Beyoncé’s upcoming haircare line might be inspired by her mom, Tina Lawson

Beyoncé recently made an exciting announcement on social media. She shared a glimpse of her upcoming haircare brand, which is expected to be a game-changer in the industry. Beyoncé unveiled the first look of her brand through a teaser video published on her Instagram page and official website.

The teaser video features a group of women working in a hair salon named “Headliners Hair Salon.” Interestingly, the salon’s name pays homage to Beyoncé‘s mother, Tina Lawson, who founded the salon in 1990 in Houston. The footage is projected on a draped screen in a dark room, adding a sense of mystery and excitement to the trailer.

Beyoncé is heard saying at the beginning of the clip, “Obviously, I grew up in my mother’s hair salon. Welcome along my hair journey,” she says.

Beyoncé‘s mother is a beautician

Tina Lawson pursued her education in cosmetology and became a certified beautician. In 1990, she established a hair salon named Headliners in Houston, Texas. Lawson’s entrepreneurial spirit was not limited to this; she also published Hair International Magazine. The magazine was dedicated to showcasing diverse hairstyles from across the country.

Lawson, who was Tina Knowles back then, managed her staff, styled hair, and provided a platform for her daughter, Beyoncé. According to Essence, Headliners served as a makeshift stage for young Beyoncé, who would practice her artistry while customers sat under hair dryers.

“I also spent some amazing days at Headliners,” Beyoncé told Essence magazine in 2011. “From 6 to 9 years old, I would sing and put on little shows by myself for the women who wanted a hot press and curl and some good conversation.”

“I helped sweep hair off the floor for tips to pay for my season pass to Six Flags,” she said. “And when I wasn’t cleaning up the salon, I was watching my mother become my greatest role model.”

“The customers sometimes didn’t want to listen,” Tina told Texas Monthly in 2004. “[Destiny’s Child would] be singing and dancing, and Mathew would tell them to make eye contact with the customers. The girls would call out, ‘Put your hands together!’ Customers would be rolling their eyes. That was a tough audience.”

Tina Lawson is an expert in textured hair

Tina’s expertise in textured hair made Headliners a popular hair business in Houston. “If you talk to anyone who wears natural hair, it’s not cosmetic; it’s always deeper,” Knowles told Crisis magazine in 1994. “It’s Afrocentric. Some women who want straight styles wouldn’t be caught dead in a natural. They don’t think it’s feminine. Others want it, but think it will affect them on their job […] Your hair shouldn’t have to be a statement about you being black.”