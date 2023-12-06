Julissa Prado shares inspiration from her dad for achieving your financial dreams

Julissa Prado is no stranger to making smart money moves. This trailblazing Latina is the founder of Rizos Curls, a line of haircare products with natural ingredients made just for curly-haired girls.

U.S. Bank has partnered with Julissa to share more about her inspiring relationship with her dad, and how she learned that saving and investing your money can help put you on the right path toward reaching your financial goals. Check out Julissa’s inspiring story about how her dad saved and invested his way to achieving his own dreams, and how he set Julissa on the path to achieving her own financial goals.

Julissa learned about the importance of saving and reinvesting money from her dad. Julissa’s dad saved and invested in real estate, which later let him invest in his dream of opening a restaurant.

Julissa’s journey to success was deeply inspired by her experiences growing up. The right products for her curly hair were not always available to her, which meant a lot of time spent straightening her hair, or just hiding it in a tight, gelled-down ponytail. Her experience inspired her to create Rizos Curls.

