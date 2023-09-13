Rita Hazan unveils fall’s hottest hair trends, including Beyoncé‘s hair transformation

When it comes to hair transformations that make headlines and set trends, one name that consistently shines in the world of celebrity colorists is Rita Hazan. Her resume boasts an array of iconic color creations, but perhaps none more famous than her work transforming Beyoncé into a radiant blonde sensation.

Recently, Rita Hazan took her magic to the next level by giving Queen Bey a strikingly brighter blonde hue, aptly named Crème Brûlée, proving that the art of hair color knows no bounds.

©GettyImages



Beyoncé attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.

As we embrace the crisp embrace of fall, this master colorist is ready to unveil her latest color trends, which are set to dominate the upcoming season. Rita has an exceptional talent for identifying trendy colors that resonate with people’s emotions.

The first trend Rita Hazan has coined for this fall is “Nude Blonde,” a shade that bridges the transition from summer’s light, bright blondes to the more subdued tones that autumn calls for. This exquisite hue is a creamy blonde with subtle tonal variations, incorporating highlights to infuse dimension and depth. This versatile color is perfect for blondes of all shades, particularly straight hair.

©GettyImages



Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Rita’s personal favorite for the season is “Tortoise Shell Brown.” With its warm and inviting undertones, this rich brown shade is an ideal choice for brunettes looking to embrace the cozy essence of fall without venturing into brassy territory. Whether you have light or medium brown hair, this captivating color trend complements all hair types and promises to add a touch of autumnal allure to your look.

To make the most of these gorgeous trends, Rita Hazan spoke with HOLA! USA about how colors truly come to life.



©GettyImages



How does your as a celebrity colorist influence and shape the ever-evolving beauty and fashion trends, especially considering your iconic work with Beyoncé‘s hair transformations? I am lucky that I get to work with such incredible women that are seen by billions of people, especially with social media. Beyonce’s looks are so powerful in influencing people to want to try new things. In what ways has your innovative approach to hair coloring contributed to the redefinition of beauty standards and the empowerment of individuals to express themselves through their hair? My specialty is making dark hair light without it turning brassy. I think before I started my career, it was almost impossible for ethnic women to have light hair without it turning orange. After my work with JLO, Thalia, and Shakira, I think it changed the industry and showed them it was possible. People learned new techniques and new colors to help achieve it. Did your hair color trends, particularly the “Crème Brûlée” blonde, reflect a larger societal shift towards embracing bolder and more unconventional color choices as a means of self-expression? I think so, and also, it was summertime, so people were more open to trying it. How do you navigate the fine line between setting trends and respecting individuality when creating new color trends for the fall season? I think trends are to be taken with a grain of salt. Everything I do is custom to the person I work with. I believe you take part in the “trend” and incorporate it into your look, which will suit your lifestyle.



In an era where sustainability and eco-consciousness are gaining prominence, how do you reconcile your role in an industry that often involves chemical processes with the growing demand for more sustainable beauty practices? I do my best to recycle and not waste any products.