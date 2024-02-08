Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are ‘getting serious;’ athlete once linked to Khloé

Kim Kardashian may have found her Valentine, and it’s not her heart shaped psoriasis. The reality star and Odell Beckham Jr. have been linked romantically since September 2023, but things got quiet about their relationship until - this week.





According to a recent report, Beckham and Kim are “getting serious.” An Us Weekly insider told the outlet they are “trying to figure out the next steps in their relationship.”

Kim is known for diving in head first in relationships. Following her divorce from Kanye West, she found love with Pete Davidson. The 43-year-old was not shy about the relationship, openly discussing the brandings and tattoos he was getting in her honor. They even walked the famous steps of the Met Gala together after only dating a few months.

But we may see a different approach with the football player. The Us Weekly insider said, “Odell’s personality is much more private,” noting the 31-year-old is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

Beckham and his long-time girlfriend and baby mama, Lauren Wood, split in 2023, with sources telling TMZ it happened at the beginning of the year.

A second source told Us Weekly his relationship with the SKIMS founder “has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year“ and they are thinking about going public.

The rumored couple was spotted at a Grammys party in Los Angeles on February 2. They arrived at the event together but switched to separate cars just before arriving, per Us.

At the time of this publication, Kim follows Bekham Jr. on Instagram, but the football player does not follow her back.

Not the first time Beckham has been linked to a Kardashian

What adds an extra layer to the relationship is Beckham was once linked to Kim’s little sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Back in May 2016, less than a week after Koko filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time, they were spotted at Scott Disick’s 33rd birthday party at 1 OAK Las Vegas. A video from the VIP section quickly went viral on social media, showing Khloé hugging and possibly kissing the wide receiver.

DailyMail reported that they were dating, and soon after, they were spotted again at Drake’s Memorial Day weekend party in Hidden Hills. In viral photos, Khloé was sitting between his legs in one pic and holding her hands on his legs in another.



She later shut down the speculation on Twitter, calling it “innocent flirting.” “TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting, and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy ... However ... this ain’t that and that ain’t this,” she wrote at the time.