Pete Davidson can’t stop getting tattoos dedicated to his and Kim Kardashian’s relationship. While the exact number is unknown, we know he has multiple tattoos and at least one branding dedicated to the reality star. His most recent ink is on his neck, in honor of the day they first shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live while dressed as Aladdin and Princess Jasmin.



Kim shared the selfie debuting the new ink on Monday with a gallery of photos. Their first kiss clearly meant a lot to the couple. In April she told Jimmy Kimmel the comedian got his mittens on the props they used during the sketch. “Actually, for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” the Skims founder explained. “So I do own the rug.” Take look at the new ink and the other permanent additions the comedian has added to his body.

