Kanye West pulls out of his headlining Coachella performance

Unfortunately for Kanye West fans who already purchased their passes to Coachella, the rapper will no longer be performing.

According to reports from TMZ, sources connected to Ye have revealed that he’s decided to pull the plug on his performance at the 2-weekend-long event in Indio, CA. This comes just a little over a week before the first weekend is set to kick off with performances from Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and more.

Not only that, the publication went on to say that Travis Scott was supposed to join Kanye onstage, which is something he teased in a previous Instagram rant. Now, that’s not happening.

Scott was already announced as a Coachella headliner back in 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic. The Houston rapper was then booked for 2022, but Coachella organizers pulled the plug after the tragedy at his Astroworld festival.

As of now, it’s not clear why Kanye decided to back out of his performance at Coachella, which was first announced back in January.

Following some of his unusual behavior on social media--which ended up getting him banned from Instagram for 24 hours--fans made a petition to bar the rapper from performing at Coachella. Last week, the perition had recieved upwards of 50,000 signatures, though canceling the performance seemed to be Kanye’s decision, not the festival organizers.

Ye was supposed to perform at The GRAMMYs last night, but that performance ended up being cancelled following his Instagram back-and-forth with host Trevor Noah.

Now, it looks like we won’t be seeing the rapper perform any time soon.