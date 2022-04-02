A petition to remove Kanye West from Coachella has nearly 50,000 signatures

Kanye West has already been banned from playing at the Grammys this year, but nearly 50k people are hoping the Coachella Music and Arts festival follows suit. Ye is scheduled to perform both weekends on Sunday, but following his jarring behavior on Instagram which many saw as threats, a change.org petition began making its way online to remove him.



The petition is a little less than 600 votes from reaching 50k at the time of this publication. Caramello Marie started the petition, and they wrote in the description, “We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others.”



Ye was banned from Instagram for 24 hours on March 16 after the rapper posted content aiming at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson,D.L. Hughley, and The Daily Show hostTrevor Noah. The Yeezys founder even wrote, “I can afford to hurt you,” seemingly threatening Hughley.

“This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!” The petition concludes.

There’s probably a good amount of people that signed the petition that won’t be anywhere near the festival and considering up to 125,000 people attend the festival every weekend, it’s probably safe to say a good amount of festival-goers are actually excited to see Kanye’s shenanigans on stage. But should Ye be allowed to perform?