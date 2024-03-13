Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori hang out at Kanye West’s listening party

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted hanging out together for the first time. The two were seated next to each other at Kanye West’s listening party in San Francisco, where he shared songs from his upcoming record, “Vultures 2.”

Kim Kardashian hangs out with Bianca Censori at Kanye West’s album listening party. https://t.co/AAIyrgr59Ppic.twitter.com/CTigRFbwn9 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 13, 2024

Videos shared on social media showed Bianca and Kim listening and singing along to the music. The two were also standing next to Kim and Kanye’s children, who were all enjoying their father’s work. Bianca wore gray tights and a pink tanktop while Kim wore an all black outfit.

According to an eye witness that spoke to E! Entertainment, Kim and Bianca are friendly with each other. The source shared that Kim attended the party to support her daughter, North West, who’s been performing with her father over the past couple of weeks. The children appear to have had a great time at the event, and that Kanye approached them all for a high five mid performance.

This marks the first time Bianca and Kim have hung out publicly. Still, over the past, Kim has made it clear that she has no problem with Bianca and that she wishes Kanye the best. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on," said an insider to E! News soon after Kim and Kanye’s divorce. "Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship. Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change."

©GettyImages



Kanye and Bianca at Milan Fashion Week

Bianca Censori’s dad is reportedly unhappy with Kanye West

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bianca Censori’s dad, Leo Censori, was upset with Kanye West and wanted to have a conversation with him. The source of Leo’s discomfort was reportedly Bianca’s clothing and Kanye’s influence on her, which created a rift between Bianca and her family.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” said the source to The Daily Mail. “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands.”