Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s romantic first wedding anniversary celebration

It feels like just yesterday when Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira declared their love in one of the most spectacular weddings of 2023. Yet, a year has passed since that heartfelt, life-changing moment, and naturally, the couple couldn’t resist the chance to celebrate the occasion. Now parents to little ‘Marquitos,’ the singer and the model celebrated their first wedding anniversary in grand style and shared glimpses of their festivities on social media.

©@marcanthony



Marc shared this cute selfie with Nadia.

While the salsa singer typically dedicates most of his social media posts to matters related to his music, it was a special occasion this time. Without hesitation, he took to his Instagram account to dedicate some romantic words to his beautiful wife. “Happy anniversary, MY LOVE! How lucky I am!” Marc wrote on January 27, sharing a selfie with Nadia. “And many more to come, my love! I am the lucky one, I love you,” she commented.

Meanwhile, the Paraguayan model shared a romantic dedication to her famous husband on her Instagram account, accompanied by beautiful postcard-like photos taken on their wedding day. “Happy anniversary, my love. My love for you and our family grows every day. I LOVE YOU!” Nadia wrote, looking like the most beautiful bride in the images.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia shared some great photos from their wedding day.

Their spectacular wedding

Since the night of January 27, Nadia began posting glimpses of their celebration with Marc on her Instagram stories. The couple enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner at the Italian restaurant Casa Tua in Miami Beach.

©@nadiaferreira



The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner in the light of the sails.

The former beauty queen showed how she and her husband toasted their love while sitting at a table decorated with red roses. The dessert was the icing on the cake for their unforgettable anniversary evening, as the couple indulged in a succulent gelato tower and other delicious sweets.

That was just the start of an unforgettable celebration. This Sunday, Nadia shared the amazing surprise Marc prepared for their first year of marriage. The Latin singer filled their home with hundreds of colorful roses—stairs, living room, dining room—all adorned with beautiful flowers and balloons. They also had a lovely anniversary cake featuring a photo from their wedding. “My husband is so thoughtful,” wrote the model, syncing her video to Marc’s ‘Un Amor Eterno.’