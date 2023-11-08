Marc Anthony declares his love for Nadia Ferreira mid-concert: 'You drive me crazy!'

The love between Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira seemingly deepens every day. Their story began in 2022, and it was fast and passionate, getting engaged just a few months after they made their relationship public. Now, they are happily married and the proud parents of a beautiful son, whom they adore. Embracing this new chapter in their lives, the singer and model aren't shy when it comes to their feelings, and will publicly express their affection through romantic gestures. Anthony's most recent gesture is so sweet!



On November 4, Marc performed at the GNP Seguros Auditorium in the city of Puebla, Mexico. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife who, as always, supported him from the front row. The performer with Puerto Rican roots gave the audience the performance of a lifetime, making them sing and dance along.





One moment of the evening was especially memorable, as he turned his attention to Nadia, who has proven to be his number one fan. While singing his hit song Tu Amor Me Hace Bien, Marc stopped right in front of where his model was and looked directly at her to sing the fragment of the song that says: “You are my treasure.” “You drive me crazy,” he continued.





As expected, this romantic public display of love and attention moved the beautiful Paraguayan, who reciprocated the affection saying “I love you,” while pointing at him smiling. It quickly went viral on social networks.

A love that grew

Nadia has been very open with her feelings towards her new husband. “Marc arrived completely by surprise, love knocked on my door and I let him pass,” she told LEVEL in October, 5 months after getting engaged. “I feel happier and blessed than ever.” After months of planning a picture perfect wedding, they became husband and wife in a spectacular ceremony in Miami to which HOLA! had exclusive access.

The couple has been the target of criticism but they have always remained focused on their relationship. Today they continue to enjoy their love, and their family.



