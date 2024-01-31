Rafa Nadal, Marc Anthony, and Tom Brady have fun in a video call

Rafael Nadal, Marc Anthony, Tom Brady, and more were on a video call earlier today. The footage was shared by E1 Series, and featured team owners of the first raceboat championship to be hosted in February of this year.

The video shows Brady, Anthony, Nadal, Steve Aoki, Paul Pogba, and more discussing their teams and playfully riffing. “Fellas, I know you guys are great champions,” said Brady. “But you know what? It doesn’t matter because we know who’s gonna win this. Team Brady, let’s go!”

“My team is practicing like a beast, so we will be ready for it!” said Nadal. “See you there!”

E1 Series wrote in the caption: “What happened when we jumped on a video call with the E1 Team Owners. You’ve all thrown down the gauntlet. Now it’s time to back your words up on the water.”

Owners of the team have named their groups according to their locations or last names. For example, Marc Anthony represents Team Miami, Tom Brady represents Team Brady, and Nadal represents Team Nadal. All teams will be competing in the electric raceboat championship, a new form of competition that will be hosted in some of the world’s most luxurious locations.

Learn more about E1 Series championship

The E1 Series championship will be hosted in various locations this year, with the first round taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 2nd and 3rd. Other locations include Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Monaco, the Netherlands, China, and more.