Here’s how Marquitos, Nadia Ferreira, and Marc Anthony’s baby celebrated his first Easter Sunday

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are currently enjoying some days off at their home in La Romana, Dominican Republic, alongside their little Marquitos, who just celebrated his first Easter Sunday. The baby, who is about to turn 10 months old, was the star of an impromptu photo shoot poolside of their amazing residence. Ferreira played photographer, and she gave a glimpse of Baby Muñiz Ferreira’s first Easter on social media, along with some snapshots of their dreamy Spring break in the Caribbean.

©@nadiaferreira



Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira

Taken to her Instagram stories, the Paraguayan posted a sweet photo of Marquitos sitting on a sofa with his back to the camera, surrounded by cute bunny figures and colorful balloons. In the snap, you can also see some Easter eggs, toys, and a children’s book. Next to the photo, Nadia wrote: “First Easter.”

Another highlight in the picture is Marquitos’ outfit, perfect for the warm temperatures of the Dominican Republic in spring. The little one wore a pair of blue shorts and a light-colored polo shirt. The proud mom shared other snapshots in recent days, enjoying the sunny season in the Caribbean alongside her baby. In one of the photos Marquitos looks like he is having the time of his life in the pool, wearing a cute striped swimsuit and a yellow floatie. “Son,” Ferreira wrote with a heart emoji. She shared another image resting with her baby boy atop a hammock.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia shared the cutest photos of their vacation with Marquitos

During their time in La Romana, the couple made sure to find time to be alone and keep their love adventurous and fun. Last weekend, the lovebirds went out to party and enjoyed Ozuna’s concert at Altos de Chavón. Through her social media, Nadia shared a video of herself dancing and kissing her husband to the rhythm of the song “Caramelo,” one of the greatest hits of ‘El negrito de ojos claros.’

