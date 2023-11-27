Meet Letisia Ravelo: The Latina stylist behind Blue Ivy’s hair, Beyoncé’s daughter

Letisia Ravelo made waves in the entertainment industry when she took on the prestigious role of being Blue Ivy’s hairstylist during Beyoncé’s much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour. In a team of some of the industry’s top professionals, which included, Neal Farinah, Dominique Holloway, and Ziff Sistrunk, Letisia stood out as the only Latina, bringing her unique flair and cultural perspective to the project. Not only did she have the incredible responsibility of doing Blue Ivy’s hair, but she also played a vital role in styling the hair of some of the tour’s dancers, ensuring that everyone looked their absolute best.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the talented hairstylist, who goes by Letty, opened up about the profound significance of representing her culture globally. As a Dominican American, she felt a deep pride in her heritage and understood the importance of showcasing diversity in the industry. Letisia’s journey showed the power of inclusion and breaking down barriers, as she used her position to inspire and uplift fellow Latinas pursuing careers in beauty.

Balancing creativity with the vision and brand of Beyoncé proved to be a thrilling challenge for Letisia. She shared insights into how she approached her work with the utmost dedication and creativity, harmonizing her unique artistic talents with the larger vision of the iconic star.

Her ability to adapt and innovate while staying true to her cultural roots allowed her to make a lasting impact as a hairstylist and a trailblazer in the industry, inspiring aspiring artists and cultural representatives worldwide.



How did you land the hairstylist role for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, and what was your initial reaction when you found out you’d be working with such an iconic artist? I was in shock at first, and I didn’t believe it until I flew to Los Angeles, sat down with her team, and started talking about the direction she was thinking about. And that’s when I started freaking out because I thought, “OMG, it’s me.” And then, once I got all the way to Europe, that’s when it was like: “Ahora si!” What unique challenges did you face while styling the dancers and Blue Ivy’s hair for a global tour, and how did you overcome them? The challenge that I faced was going on a tour that was so grand. And just the pressure of all of it. Once you are in, it is like, “Okay, take a deep breath. You got this, and tackle it head-on. And let’s just get it.” I overcame the challenges by interacting with people and trying to get the nerves out. So I’m very nervous and shy, but once I break that little shell, I’m a monster. And I just start to get creative, and that’s when it is go time. How do you approach creating hairstyles that reflect the spirit of the “Renaissance” theme while maintaining the individuality and comfort of each dancer? I created the deck for the dancers, I sat down with every one of them, and I tried to get a vibe off of them. The best thing to do is to get to know a person and give them a hairstyle because you want them to perform their best. You want them to feel sexy and feel themselves and get out of that shell. Be free! As the only Latina hairstylist on the team, how does it feel to represent your culture globally and make a mark in the industry? So that was crazy for me! I’m such a proud Latina. I’m a firstborn American, and my mom has deep roots in the Dominican Republic. So, I know my culture, and I bring my culture everywhere I go; everybody knows me. I’m very spicy. Spicy Letty! That said, I brought my Afro-Latina side to this tour and gave it a little extra.



What cultural elements or inspirations from your Latino heritage do you incorporate into the hairstyles for the tour? First of all, I am Afro-Latina. So I have textured hair; I understand there is more to straight hair; I understand wavy, curly, and all the different ranges. How has your background and heritage influenced your creative approach to hairstyling, and how do you see it enriching the overall experience for the audience? So, working with Dickey at the Hair Rules Salon and knowing my roots also helped me understand and learn about different textures and how to tackle them for different people. It’s not just a one-size-fits-all. All you have to do is approach textures differently. Working with such a diverse and talented team, what have you learned about the importance of inclusivity and representation in the entertainment industry? You have to care for everyone. It’s about everyone. Enjoying and listening to everyone’s opinions and making them feel heard. You don’t want to treat anyone differently because of how they look, how they are shaped, how they decide to wear their hair, how they choose to dress. You want to treat everyone the same and approach it that way. Beyoncé is known for her meticulous attention to detail and perfection. How do you ensure that every dancer and Blue Ivy’s hairstyle aligns with her high standards throughout the tour? Following a schedule! Making sure you’re executing each and every dancer one by one. So, in the same way that a client has an appointment at the hair salon, each dancer had an appointment during the tour. We were at a stadium; we didn’t have the comfort of a hair salon, but you make it work. We all had a station, thanks to Jen, because she made sure that our spaces were immaculate and created a little salon for us—a moving salon throughout the world.



How do you balance your creativity as a hairstylist with the vision and brand of Beyoncé, and what role does artistic collaboration play in this process? We went to Paris, and when we all got together, I sat down with each dancer and got a vibe. Then Beyoncé shared what vibe she wanted, and from there, I was open to doing whatever I wanted. I was free to select different choices. I created a deck for each dancer based on my chatting with them. I just picked a few pictures that fit their face shape. Then I offered that deck, showed it to the team, and it got approved. That was special. It is something that I can never forget. This is a core memory because this is my first tour. Speaking of memories, looking back on your incredible journey as one of the hairstylist for Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour, what moments or hairstyles are you most proud of, and how do you envision your future contributions to the industry? One of the memorable moments was when I styled Blue Ivy in a ponytail, and she owned that look and started playing with the hair onstage. The tour was a humbling experience. It’s something that I love. And I want to continue. I want to keep going.