Meet Daniella Levy, a Latina innovator helping women lead healthier and more empowered lives

It’s evident that your cultural background plays a significant role in shaping Happy V’s vision and mission. Could you share how your Latin heritage influences the company?

I was raised in a Latin household where there were a lot of taboos ingrained in our culture. There are so many important conversations around menstruation, sex, vaginas and women’s health that are off-limits. Like many women at a young age, we are taught about periods, but our education doesn’t actually go in depth about the other million reproductive health issues that can happen in your lifetime. There are so many differences in the way women are raised in a hispanic household . As a result, women become discouraged to open up about sensitive topics because we fear shame and humiliation.

Personally, I struggled when talking about my own personal experience with BV (bacterial vaginosis). Towards the end of my college years, I started to experience unusual discomfort and vaginal health related issues that no one had ever told me about, better yet speak about in social settings. It was definitely seen as a taboo topic. Behind closed doors I started to research my symptoms and tried to figure out exactly what it was that I was experiencing. Of course every diagnosis I found on WebMD led to either cervical cancer or an STD. So, I did what any woman in my shoes would do, schedule a visit to the gynecologist. This is where I found myself, month after month, for 5 years in the never ending battle with Bacterial Vaginosis. During this time in my life, I felt as though I didn’t have control over my vaginal health. I had been prescribed every antibiotic and cream, and tried every natural remedy, OTC, and supplement on the market. At one of my visits to the gynecologist I asked “Why do you keep prescribing antibiotics, it’s clearly not working” and her response was “There are no other types of treatments on the market for Bacterial Vaginosis.” This is when I had an epiphany, that I had to find a solution to this problem.

Luckily we are starting to see that millennials and Gen Z are shifting the culture’s view not to bucket young women into this category and starting to speak more openly about these topics. We must have the conversation about sexual wellness in the Latin community, because for decades, we’ve been told that we need to keep these conversations to ourselves. If young Latinas are not able to have these conversations, it can lead to negative health outcomes simply because the culture doesn’t understand the importance of having these conversations. We need to have conversations to know when to seek help from a doctor or specialist and to ask the right questions. If young Latina women let certain health concerns drag on for a long time, it can negatively impact their health, which is why we need to be able to talk about these things openly and comfortably in our community.