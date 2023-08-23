Meet Daniella Levy, a Latina innovator helping women lead healthier and more empowered lives

Meet Daniella Levy, a Latina trailblazer who fearlessly ventured into an uncharted wellness space to solve a problem many women struggle with. The Miami-based entrepreneur founded Happy V, a company dedicated to revolutionizing the conversation around vaginal health. Having been diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis, she found herself with little information beyond a prescription for antibiotics. This lack of available solutions propelled Levy to innovate and create vaginal wellness products.
Inspired by her tenacious Latin upbringing, Daniella’s transition from personal struggles to community empowerment resonates deeply. Rooted in resilience, she established Happy V as a source of wisdom and strength for women who, like her, have discreetly faced the complexities of feminine health. As both Co-Founder and CEO, her mission goes beyond business – sparking long-overdue conversations.
Levy is definitely a source of inspiration for fellow entrepreneurs, who see health needs that aren’t being met and have the bravery and determination to create distinct products to address them. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to gain deeper insights into Daniella’s journey and her impactful work. Scroll below to read our interview with Daniella Levy.
I started experiencing bacterial vaginosis in my early twenties, which at the time not many people spoke about, but is actually the most common vaginal infection among women ages 15-54. I switched gynecologists five times, and every time they would just prescribe me antibiotics, which didn’t actually treat my BV, but instead made me more susceptible to other vaginal infections like yeast infections. (That’s because antibiotics don’t solely target bad bacteria, and they may kill the good bacteria, too!). It became an endless cycle, with doctors often dismissing what I was experiencing and how it was impacting my life.
I was so uncomfortable to the point that I stopped doing everyday activities like going out with friends or exercising (since moisture can exacerbate BV), and it was even impacting my ability to concentrate at school or work. The worst part was that I was too embarrassed to talk about it with my friends, my family, my partner — which only made me feel more alone. It got to the point, where I became so frustrated that I began to do my own research and stumbled across studies about natural ingredients, like probiotics, that help treat symptoms commonly associated with BV and other vaginal infections.
Around that same time, I began dating my current partner, Hans Graubard, whose family owns and operates a manufacturing company that makes natural supplements (vitamins, protein, etc.). When I finally opened up to him about what I had been going through with BV, we decided to combine my experience with his knowledge and access to the world of supplements to create a series of high-quality products for vaginal wellness. Hence, the inception of Happy V.
This was a huge turning point for me (both health-wise and professionally): being able to create effective, safe, and natural products for other women who, like me, were having these experiences and weren’t getting the support or answers they needed, is why Happy V was born. What inspires and drives us is delivering solutions to people that need them, relieving them of their discomfort, and, most importantly, helping them feel less alone! It all starts with your state of mind.
I was raised in a Latin household where there were a lot of taboos ingrained in our culture. There are so many important conversations around menstruation, sex, vaginas and women’s health that are off-limits. Like many women at a young age, we are taught about periods, but our education doesn’t actually go in depth about the other million reproductive health issues that can happen in your lifetime. There are so many differences in the way women are raised in a hispanic household . As a result, women become discouraged to open up about sensitive topics because we fear shame and humiliation.
Personally, I struggled when talking about my own personal experience with BV (bacterial vaginosis). Towards the end of my college years, I started to experience unusual discomfort and vaginal health related issues that no one had ever told me about, better yet speak about in social settings. It was definitely seen as a taboo topic. Behind closed doors I started to research my symptoms and tried to figure out exactly what it was that I was experiencing. Of course every diagnosis I found on WebMD led to either cervical cancer or an STD. So, I did what any woman in my shoes would do, schedule a visit to the gynecologist. This is where I found myself, month after month, for 5 years in the never ending battle with Bacterial Vaginosis. During this time in my life, I felt as though I didn’t have control over my vaginal health. I had been prescribed every antibiotic and cream, and tried every natural remedy, OTC, and supplement on the market. At one of my visits to the gynecologist I asked “Why do you keep prescribing antibiotics, it’s clearly not working” and her response was “There are no other types of treatments on the market for Bacterial Vaginosis.” This is when I had an epiphany, that I had to find a solution to this problem.
Luckily we are starting to see that millennials and Gen Z are shifting the culture’s view not to bucket young women into this category and starting to speak more openly about these topics. We must have the conversation about sexual wellness in the Latin community, because for decades, we’ve been told that we need to keep these conversations to ourselves. If young Latinas are not able to have these conversations, it can lead to negative health outcomes simply because the culture doesn’t understand the importance of having these conversations. We need to have conversations to know when to seek help from a doctor or specialist and to ask the right questions. If young Latina women let certain health concerns drag on for a long time, it can negatively impact their health, which is why we need to be able to talk about these things openly and comfortably in our community.
Although issues relating to feminine health should be normalized, women feel embarrassed when talking about the subject in public, because it is still not fully accepted. Society’s resistance to accept feminine wellness, as part of our natural body chemistry, has posed many challenges for Happy V. For example, there have been censorship issues we’ve encountered when advertising for women’s health on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.
Women’s health ads are frequently blocked on social media when words like vagina, vaginal discharge and vaginal odor are used. Because of this, we’ve had to come up with creative ways in how we communicate to our customers via social media. We’ve learned that even though advertising in women’s health has come a long way, we still have a long way to go!
Across the various phases of a woman’s life, from menstruation to pregnancy and through menopause, our bodies experience numerous transformations. Recognizing this, we’ve crafted a range of wellness products specifically designed to support these distinct stages in a woman’s journey. Our mission has always been to ensure every woman has the necessary nutrients and holistic support right when she needs them.
And while a balanced diet can provide most of the essential vitamins and minerals required for optimal health, some may still need that additional boost. This is where our supplements step in, offering tailored support to ensure the well-being of every woman.
Our Happy V Prebiotic+Probiotic is fortified with 7 clinically-backed probiotic strains. This formula not only enhances gut health but also targets harmful bacteria—It’s designed to balance pH levels and prevent vaginal infections like Bacterial Vaginosis and Yeast Infections. Our Happy V D-Mannose+Cranberry capsules not only works to ward off E.Coli, a prime cause of UTIs but also bolsters the immune system.
To ensure convenience and immediate relief, we’ve also just launched our Happy V D-Mannose+Cranberry Stick Packs, an on-the-go solution that helps prevent UTIs, boosts the immune system, and contains electrolytes and B vitamins to ensure you stay hydrated throughout the day. Our Happy V Digestive Enzymes, aims to aid in breaking down hard to digest foods, ensure smooth digestion and reduces bloating. Specifically crafted for those navigating menopause, our Happy V Menopause Relief formula alleviates symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats, ensuring a better quality of life.
First and foremost, I want to express how honored I am to be recognized and to serve as a beacon of hope for fellow Latina entrepreneurs. One thing is for sure our culture is rich with resilience, passion, and an unwavering spirit that makes us uniquely positioned to face challenges head-on.
To all aspiring Latina entrepreneurs, here are some pieces of advice that I believe can make a difference in your journey. One is to always stay true to your values. It can be tempting to change your core beliefs to fit into certain molds or to make quick gains. However, staying true to your values not only ensures that you remain authentic, but it also builds trust with clients, partners, and stakeholders. Furthermore, always strive to learn more and stay curious. The entrepreneurial journey demands relentless growth. Whether it’s about your industry, business strategies, or personal development, never stop learning. Every lesson is a step closer to your goal. Lastly, don’t fear failure. So many people see failure as an endpoint, but it’s truly a stepping stone. Every setback has a lesson, and every challenge is an opportunity for growth. Embrace them, learn from them, and you’ll come back stronger.
Throughout my 4 year journey as an entrepreneur, I’ve realized that the path of an entrepreneur is never linear. There will be highs, lows, twists, and turns. However, it’s this unpredictable journey that shapes us, refining our character and purpose. As Latina entrepreneurs, we have the incredible opportunity not only to chase our dreams but also to pave the way for generations to come. Always remember that your passion, combined with purpose and perseverance, can move mountains.
To celebrate the 4th anniversary of Happy V, the Latina businesswoman shared a post on Instagram saying “While it’s rare for most small businesses to make it past the 2 year mark, we’re so so grateful to have surpassed that statistic and have the opportunity to celebrate 4 years of Happy V! 🎂👏 We’ve had the pleasure of helping over 100,000 women in their journey towards better wellness!”