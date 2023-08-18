Paris Jackson’s new single was entirely produced by women

Paris Jackson is releasing new music. Her new single is called “Hit Your Knees,” and was shared earlier today in her social media channels. The record appears to have been made in partnership with women, with them listed as writers, producers, and more.

“Hit Your Knees” was recorded, produced, mixed, performed and mastered entirely by women, per The Music Universe. The publication reports that Jackson partnered up with Linda Perry, the co-founder of EqualizeHer, an initiative that seeks to find gender equality in the music industry.

“This is done by providing resources and access to women so they can thrive in the music industry while helping others to do the same,” reads the initiative’s website. “The initiative also generates awareness and aligns many industry organizations to inspire and support young women.”

Jackson’s partnership with EqualizeHer provides more women in the music industry with opportunities that would normally be more difficult to achieve. The organization will also provide young women with more opportunities to get involved in the music industry, inviting them to take part in Jackson’s current tour, where she’s performing alongside the band Incubus.

Incubus is currently on tour, with 29 scheduled shows in the US. The tour has contributions from various artists, including Jackson and the band Badflower. Incubus was born in the ‘90s, and is known for its grungey style, which is similar to Jackson’s music.

"She's been killing it out there every night,” said Jose Pasillas, the drummer of Incubus.

