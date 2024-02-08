Michael Jackson biopic: Miles Teller to play the singer’s attorney John Branca

A new update on the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic has been revealed by Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller will be portraying the iconic singer’s attorney John Branca, who accompanied Jackson throughout his successful career, even during his transition from being a boy band member to pursuing a solo career, and becoming an international superstar.

The biopic is set to be released on April 18, 2025, with production already starting. Producer Graham King shared a statement on the project, starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the legendary musician, and Juliano Krue Valdi playing the role of the younger version of Jackson.

©GettyImages



Joe Jackson and John Branca

“Miles is a compelling screen presence, whom I’ve admired since watching him in Whiplash. He’s the perfect actor to capture John’s enigmatic persona,” Graham said about the actor. “I’m thrilled that it’s Miles who will portray a relationship that extended over 3 decades, through Michael’s greatest triumphs and most difficult days.”

©GettyImages



Colman Domingo and Nia Long will be portraying Michael Jackson’s parents

“Miles’ finely tuned skills as an actor are up to the challenge of playing a man who is being examined for the pivotal role he played in Michael Jackson’s life. He is the perfect actor to disappear into the role of John Branca,“ he stated, adding that Jackson’s attorney gave them permission to use him as a character.

“From our earliest development conversations, it was clear the emotional connection that John still has to Michael. He graciously allowed us to use him as a character in the film,“ the producer stated. Colman Domingo is set to portray the singer’s father, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long will be portraying his mother Katherine Jackson.