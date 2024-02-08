John Branca©GettyImages
UPDATE

Michael Jackson biopic: Miles Teller to play the singer’s attorney John Branca

Colman Domingo is set to portray the singer’s father, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long will be portraying his mother Katherine Jackson.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

A new update on the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic has been revealed by Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller will be portraying the iconic singer’s attorney John Branca, who accompanied Jackson throughout his successful career, even during his transition from being a boy band member to pursuing a solo career, and becoming an international superstar.

READ MORE

Colman Domingo will portray Michael Jackson’s father in the singer’s biopic

How Paris Jackson covered her 80 tattoos at the Grammys: Before and after

Pedro Pascal to star in new romantic comedy with Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson

The biopic is set to be released on April 18, 2025, with production already starting. Producer Graham King shared a statement on the project, starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the legendary musician, and Juliano Krue Valdi playing the role of the younger version of Jackson.

The Estate Of Michael Jackson And Sony Music Present Michael Jackson Scream Halloween Takeover - Arrivals©GettyImages
Joe Jackson and John Branca

“Miles is a compelling screen presence, whom I’ve admired since watching him in Whiplash. He’s the perfect actor to capture John’s enigmatic persona,” Graham said about the actor. “I’m thrilled that it’s Miles who will portray a relationship that extended over 3 decades, through Michael’s greatest triumphs and most difficult days.”

John Branca©GettyImages
Colman Domingo and Nia Long will be portraying Michael Jackson’s parents

“Miles’ finely tuned skills as an actor are up to the challenge of playing a man who is being examined for the pivotal role he played in Michael Jackson’s life. He is the perfect actor to disappear into the role of John Branca,“ he stated, adding that Jackson’s attorney gave them permission to use him as a character.

“From our earliest development conversations, it was clear the emotional connection that John still has to Michael. He graciously allowed us to use him as a character in the film,“ the producer stated. Colman Domingo is set to portray the singer’s father, Joe Jackson, while Nia Long will be portraying his mother Katherine Jackson.

Related Video:

2024 Oscar Nominations

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more