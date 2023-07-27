Paris Jackson and Chloe Lattanzi have become close friends despite their age difference

Paris Jackson and Chloe Lattanzi have formed an unlikely friendship due to their similar struggles. Despite their 12 year difference, the two have grown into close friends following the death of Lattanzi’s mother, Olivia Newton-John. Jackson has become a source of support, offering an ear to Lattanzi when she needed it most.

Jackson reportedly reached out to Lattanzi in August of last year, when Newton-John passed. Initially, Jackson reached out to share how important was Olivia Newton-John for her life and how storry she felt over her passing. The two then struck up a friendship, reports the publication New Idea. “Helping Chloe began as a ‘pay it forward’ project, but instead, Paris has found a genuine friend.”

“Paris knows better than anyone how hard it is to lose a parent, alongside millions of mourners worldwide,” said the source. “Olivia was a big part of Paris’ childhood, and she knows her dad would’ve done the same thing, and reached out to Chloe if he was still alive.”

Michael Jackson apparently loved Olivia Newton-John and her music, and he made sure to include it in their home as his kids, Paris, Bigi, and Prince grew up. “Thanks to Michael, Olivia’s music was played throughout their childhoods,” said the source.

Chloe Lattanzi is the daughter of Newton-John and Matt Latanzi. Following her mother’s passing, Lattanzi shared a video of the two performing side by side, and multiple images of the two together. "You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend," Lattazi captioned the post. "You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."