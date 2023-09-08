What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — September 8

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Changeling (Apple TV+)

“The Changeling” is a new take on the changeling myth, which commonly refers to a fairy or an entity that takes over the place of a human. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, the series follows a man whose wife goes missing after she gives birth to their kid.

Burning Body (Netflix)

Starring Úrsula Corberó, “Burning Body” is based on a true story, following a police investigation of the death of a cop who’s body has been found lit on fire inside his car. The primary suspects are his girlfriend and her lover.

Interview With The Vampire (Max)

Max nos has access to AMC’s catalogue, making it the perfect opportunity for you to jump into some of their most popular shows. “Interview with the Vampire” is one of its latest and most beloved, based on the novel of the same trailing a vampire (Jacob Anderson) who wants to tell the story of his life, including his relationship with Lestat (Sam Reid).

Killing Eve (Max)

The four seasons of “Killing Eve” are also available to stream. While the show lost quality per season, the acting by leads Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer remains revelatory.

Mad Max: Fury Road (Hulu)

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is now available to stream on Hulu, following Furiosa (Charlize Theron) and a band of women escaping from a desolate and post-apocalyptic wasteland and society.

Superbad (Netflix)

“Superbad” is now streaming on Netflix. The beloved film launched the careers of Michael Cera and Jonah Hill, and follows two loser friends in search of an epic high school night before their graduation.

Miss Congeniality (Netflix)

Lastly, “Miss Congeniality” is also available on Netflix. The film is a perfect time capsule of the early aughts, featuring an endlessly charming cast of beauty pageant participants led by Sandra Bullock as a FBI agent in disguise.

Related Video: Drake gifts fan $50,000 during weekend concert Loading the player...