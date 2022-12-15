Meet Renata Vaca, the Mexican actress that’s joining the ‘Saw’ franchise

Renata Vaca is a name you’ll be hearing more often. The Mexican-American actress and singer will be starring in the new entry in the “Saw” franchise, one of the most successful horror properties of all time.

©GettyImages



Vaca at this year’s iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Per Deadline, Vaca has signed on to the 10th “Saw” film, which is shooting in Mexico City. Her casting was announced alongside Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto and Octavio Hinojosa, who join an ensemble cast made up of veteran cast members Shawnee Smith and Tobin Bell, who plays Jigsaw, the iconic “Saw” villain. The film is currently under production, with its details kept under wraps. It’s expected in theaters on October of next year.

This marks Vaca’s her first English-language studio film. She shared the news on her Instagram, writing, “I want to play a game,” referencing Jigsaw’s famous line. “Excited and grateful,” she continued. Her post includes photos of the Deadline article, a photo of Jigsaw, and a video of herself spinning around in an elevator.

The tenth installment of “Saw” will be directed by Kevein Greutert, who’s previously directed “Saw VI” and “Saw 3D.”

The Saw franchise was launched in 2003, by filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The films revolve around a serial killer, Jigsaw, who entraps people and has them complete sadistic puzzles in order to survive and escape. Over the years, both Wan and Whannell have developed successful careers, with Wan directing “Fast & Furious” films and Whannell directing “The Invisible Man.”