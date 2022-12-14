Leslie Grace will star in and produce a 2023 vampire comedy-thriller podcast series

After Batgirl got canceled, New York-born Dominican actress Leslie Grace began working on other projects. It was now confirmed that in 2023, she would star in and produce a vampire comedy-thriller podcast series.

According to Deadline, the content studio and podcast network QCode is working with Grace on the production of How to Win Friends and Disappear People.

©GettyImages



Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

The podcast series, which is created, written, and directed by Sophia Lopez, also stars Soni Nicole Bringas, Katrina Bowden, Rico Rodriguez, James Paxton and Carlos Jamie Alazraqui. Lopez will also serve as an executive producer along with Qcode founder Rob Herting, Michele Zarate, Sandra Yee Ling, and Alexa Gabrielle Ramirez, as reported by the publication.

The series will have ten episodes and tell the story of how vampires live in the modern world. “It will follow Nancy (Bringas) and El (Grace), who become friends in New York’s social media-driven millennial world. Nancy discovers El is actually a centuries-old vampire, and soon both are pulled down a rabbit hole of obsession, toxic friendship, deceit, and murder,” producers informed.

“The characters of El and Nancy really allow us to explore elements of toxic female friendship and hyperbolized co-dependence via this unlikely relationship between vampire and familiar,” said Grace. “I’m so grateful to have been welcomed by QCode and Sophia in such a way that allowed me to contribute to this brilliant project both as actress and producer.”

“Perfect for true crime fanatics and fans of comedic thrillers, this series utilizes vampire lore to insightfully explore modern relationships and feelings unique to the digital age,” said QCode CEO Herting.