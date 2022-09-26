Leslie Grace shares some BTS footage of ‘Batgirl’

“Batgirl” was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film, which cast Leslie Grace as the first Latina Batgirl, would be the first live-action adaptation of the character, something that a lot of fans were looking forward to. In August, the movie was shelved by Warner Brothers, but Grace couldn’t resist sharing some clips of her hard work.

The video was shared on her TikTok, where Grace wrote, “i couldn’t resist..,” using a song that’s been circulating on the app over the past couple of days. The TikTok shows a variety of moments, including Grace in her Batgirl makeup and outfit, practicing stunts, and having fun on set. At one point, Grace shows off her impressive fight choreography, taking down a stunt man.

Warner Bros announced that “Batgirl” wouldn’t be released despite the fact that the film’s shoot had concluded. “The decision to not release ‘Batgirl’ reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” said a Warner Bros spokesperson to Indiewire. “We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

The film was intended as a direct to HBO Max release and wasn’t deemed as important enough for DC’s constantly shifting cinematic universe. The studio is currently busy working on two movies, “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” both of which are scheduled for theater releases.

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” wrote Grace upon hearing the news.