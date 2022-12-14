10 TV shows that were canceled in 2022

It’s a bleak time for streaming. Despite the fact that there’s more diversity and TV shows than ever, streamers have made it incredibly difficult for programs to move past a season or two, a discouraging prospect for anyone interested in making or watching serialized television.

A new and alarming trend that’s appeared this year is the fact that streamers like HBO Max can cancel and shelve project that were approved or in mid-production. It’s all contributing to a landscape that’s frightening for any kind of showrunner or working actor.

In the case of fans, this is mostly just sad. Over the years, TV programs have crunched their seasons and storylines in service of better quality, but also with the aim of reelng in more viewers with something digestible and punchy. And while we’re all watching more TV than ever, the streaming model favors big titles, those that are consumed globally and land awards, cutting opportunities for up and coming storytellers.

Warrior Nun

Despite a passionate fanbase that rallied to promote the series and spread the word over social media, “Warrior Nun” was canceled by Netflix after two seasons. The series premiered its second installment last month, with a season that was better and tighter than its first.

The Babysitter’s Club

“The Babysitter’s Club” was canceled by Netflix after two seasons this March. The series acquired a devoted fanbase and even won a couple of awards earlier this month at the Children & Family Emmys.

Minx

“Minx” was greenlit for a season 2, only for HBO Max to pull the plug at the last minute. Cast and crew had already wrapped production and now appear to be looking for a new home for the show.

Love, Victor