Becky G has announced the release of her upcoming album, “Esquinas,” set to drop on September 28th. The Mexican-American sensation took to social media to share the cover, marking a significant milestone in her career as she delves into the rich tapestry of música Mexicana while embracing her multifaceted identity.

Becky G, born Rebbeca Marie Gomez, has always been celebrated for her versatility as a musician. From her early days as a budding star to her rise as a global icon, she’s consistently pushed the boundaries of her artistry. Now, with “Esquinas,” she invites us to the intersection of her cultural heritage and musical prowess.

©GettyImages



Becky G unveils the cover of her upcoming album, ‘Esquinas’

In a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram, Becky G explained the inspiration behind “Esquinas.” She revealed that the album is deeply rooted in her upbringing, drawing from the music that has resonated with her since childhood. But, true to her dynamic style, the album also incorporates elements of her signature flow, promising a unique and captivating musical experience.

The album’s title, “Esquinas,” carries profound meaning for Becky G. While the word translates to “corners” in English, its significance extends far beyond mere linguistic interpretation. “Esquinas” symbolizes the convergence of different facets of her identity, representing the corners where her Mexican and American heritages meet.

Becky G’s hope for “Esquinas” is as inspiring as the album. She aspires to remind her audience that there is always time to explore and embrace their roots.