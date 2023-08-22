Now the world —Barbie included— knows the power of a Latino superhero movie. Blue Beetle has dethroned Barbie movie after hitting theaters in the United States; however, there is still so much more to uncover about the film, including why Becky G was chosen to be part of the cast for the film.

Director Ángel Manuel Soto put all his efforts into casting the perfect actors, and one of his choices was the talented singer and actress. Spoiler alert! The Mexican American star provided her voice for the alien Scarab, named Khaji-Da, which transforms into the Blue Beetle’s exoskeleton super suit when it attaches to Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña).

The crucial role Becky G plays in ‘Blue Beetle’

“I really wanted to work with Becky G,” Soto told ET in an interview. “She represents a lot to the community, and she is a testimony also of that resilience and being able to represent. And for us, it was very important to have somebody with that charisma, with that expertise, with that reach to play this world-destroying weapon.”

Blue Beetle and Khaji-Da will evolve together

According to the film’s director, Blue Beetle, and Khaji-Da will complement each other going forward. “This is the beginning of their relationship,” he said. “As we keep going on the other iterations — like the second movie, the third movie — that relationship is going to grow, and the dynamics and the banters are going to grow. So we wanna be able to track the growth.”

In addition to Xolo Maridueña and Becky G, the movie also features George Lopez, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Elpidia Carrillo, and Susan Sarandon.