Blue Beetle: Watch the trailer and meet DC’s new Latino superhero

A new Latino superhero has arrived! Xolo Maridueña is making his debut as Blue Beetle in DC Studios’ new film, playing Jaime Reyes, who accidentally finds an ancient alien artifact known as the Scarab, which grants him super-strength, scarab sight, incredible agility, flying, and more.

©DC Studios





The upcoming film is set to be released in theaters August 18, and fans are expecting to see Blue Beetle in the studio’s future plans, as the DC universe keeps expanding. “The vision was to have Blue Beetle be on the same level as someone like a Superman or a Batman, who have Gotham or Metropolis, these cities that are the beating hearts of the comics,” the actor explained at a trailer launch event.

©DC Studios





“To create a world for Jaime and create a world where he feels he fits was really such a humbling and honoring experience,” he continued, “We see some of these other superheroes who are able to hide the fact that they’re a superhero from their family.But as you just saw in the trailer, his family is right there on that first transformation. So good luck keeping that a secret!”

Apart from his family accompanying him in his superhero journey, Blue Beetle has a love interest, played by Bruna Marquezine. The trailer also introduces Susan Sarandon as the villain, Victoria Kord.

Fans have shared their excitement after watching the trailer, as the suits from the previous Blue Beetles, Ted and Dan Garrett, appear in one of the scenes. Another question online users have is Harvey Guillén’s character, which is still under wraps.