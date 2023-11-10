Xolo Maridueña gets emotional about ‘Blue Beetle’: Shares hug with Bruna Marquezine

Xolo Maridueña is celebrating the end of the actor’s strike with an emotional post. The young actor is opening up about how he felt to embody DC’s Latino superhero Blue Beetle, sharing his appreciation for the fans and revealing that the response has been “overwhelming.”

“Blue Beetle is sacred to me, from the family you see on screen to the ones I made off, this movie has tore me down and built me back up in ways I’ll never be able to articulate,” the actor explained in a lengthy post, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on the set of the film, posing next to the cast, including Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo, and Adriana Barraza.

“To celebrate this moment behind closed doors has been one of the most formative moments of my life but it helped me realize, there is no dollar sign, no tweet, no headline, that can quantify the feeling inside a child who sees their ancestry is heroic,” Xolo added, posting some pics wearing the superhero suit and sharing a hug with Bruna in one of the photos.

“This is for all of our inner child,” he declared, thanking the fans who watched the movie and embraced the superhero and the story. “Thank you for everyone who supported and showed out, the response has been overwhelmingly positive and there isn’t a week that passes by without thinking of the Blue Beetle Battalion!! Here are a few (of im sure many) photos to come of this movie!! You’re all superhero’s cab--nes! Ashe,” he concluded.