Rauw Alejandro and Bruna Marquezine look like the perfect pair on set in New York

Rauw Alejandro and Bruna Marquezine seem like the perfect fit for their latest commercial. The Puerto Rican singer and the Brazilian actress and model were spotted on set for Carolina Herrera in New York City on Monday, October 16, and their on-screen chemistry appeared effortlessly natural.

They were all smiles as they danced and made the vision of the shoot come to life.

Of course, with a newly single Alejandro, who called off his engagement with Rosalia in March, and a beautiful Marquezine, fans are curious if sparks were flying.



Who is Marquezine?

Born on August 4, 1995, in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Marquezine gained fame in Brazil for her acting career. She started at a young age and appeared in various TV shows and telenovelas, like “Mulheres Apaixonadas,” “Aquele Beijo” and “Em Família.”

Starring in over 17 telenovelas and 6 miniseries, Marquezine starred in the 2022 Netflix series ‘Maldives’ starring Liz Lobato.

She made her Hollywood feature film debut official, starring as Jenny Kord, in the Latino-led DC film, “Blue Beetle,” released in August 2023.

Aside from her acting career, she has a huge following on social media, with 45 million on Instagram. Known for her beauty, fashion, and style, she has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

As for her love life, she had a high profile and off relationship with Neymar Jr. since 2012. They broke up in 2013 but got back together ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. They did the same thing in 2016 before their final split in 2018.

Fans of Blue Beetle were wondering, if not hopeful that she and her costar Xolo Maridueña found love off-screen, but she is believed to be single.