Rosalía’s creative way to still use her engagement ring despite her split from Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía recently celebrated her 31st birthday while in France. Her fans ensured that her birthday celebration was nothing short of extraordinary. Instead of retreating to the quiet confines of a luxury hotel suite, the Catalan singer decided to celebrate with her dedicated fans who had gathered outside her Parisian hotel. Together, they sang “Happy Birthday” in unison, creating a memorable moment that solidified Rosalía’s bond with her admirers.

However, it wasn’t just the collective serenade that left fans abuzz; it was a subtle yet captivating transformation that Rosalía showcased during her birthday festivities. In a move that has left everyone in awe, the artist transformed a piece of jewelry from her past into a striking fashion statement for the present.

Rosalia attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France.

The story revolves around a ring - a symbol of a past relationship with fellow musician Rauw Alejandro. Rosalía took this cherished keepsake and breathed new life into it. She ingeniously converted the ring into an earring, placing the stunning jewel within a delicate hoop that she elegantly suspended from her right ear.

The converted piece itself is a work of art. Crafted from white gold, it boasts a prominent central diamond that draws the eye. Surrounding this dazzling centerpiece are smaller, equally exquisite precious stones carefully arranged to form a captivating triangle. This masterpiece, from the Jessica Flinn-Allen brand, is a timeless piece of jewelry that exudes elegance and luxury. Its estimated value is a staggering $183,000, equivalent to 170,000 euros, as informed by our sister magazine, ¡Hola!

Rosalía’s bold fashion statement did more than just showcase her style; it ignited speculation and intrigue among her fans and the media. The transformation of her former love’s gift into a fashionable accessory sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation between the two artists.

This isn’t the first time Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have been at the center of reconciliation rumors. After their breakup, they were spotted separately reading the same book. This coincidence left many wondering if it was more than just happenstance - perhaps a subtle message or a sign of shared interests that could lead to a rekindling of their relationship.