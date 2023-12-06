This George Lopez video has ‘Blue Beetle’ fans excited

A new video of George Lopez has many “Blue Beetle” fans excited. The clip, shared by his daughter Mayan Lopez, shows the moment George recently met Gene Simmons, with Simmons revealing himself as a “Blue Beetle” fan and asking about the possibilities of a sequel.

The clip was shared on Instagram, and shows George and Simmons both excited to meet eachother. While their exchange is short, Simmons made sure to make it count. “Are they gonna do another Blue Beetle?” asked Simmons. Lopez nods and said, “Yes.” Simmons got excited and asked, “They are?!” to which Lopez also replied in the affirmative.

“Just off the stage for the End of the road and Gene is ready for Blue Beetle 2,” Mayan captioned the post. Viewers of the video were quick to drop encouraging comments and share their excitement over the possibility of a sequel. “Blue Beetle was al lot better then people where saying I have seen it a few times good movie,” wrote a fan. “Can’t wait for number 2.”

While George’s statement can’t be considered an official sequel announcement, especially in today’s Hollywood, it’s still good news. Over the summer, James Gunn, the guy co-running the DC Universe at the moment, shared his plans for the upcoming superhero films that are in the works. In an Instagram post, he revealed that while most characters and storylines in the new DCU will be scrapped, Blue Beetle has a future. “I can’t wait for audiences to meet Jaime Reyes, who will be an amazing part of the DCU going forward,” wrote Gunn on an Instagram post.

“Blue Beetle” served as a launching pad for various stars, among them Xolo Maridueña and Bruna Marquezine. Maridueña has some exciting projects lined up, including “Killing Castro,” a film tracing Fidel Castro’s trip to New York in the ‘60s. Maridueña will star alongside Diego Boneta, who’ll play Castro, and Al Pacino.

