George Lopez gets serious about therapy and the trauma he caused his daughter

George Lopez is one of the most beloved Latino comedians in the United States; when it comes to owning responsibility for the trauma he caused his daughter, Maya Lopez, he gets serious. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 61-year-old actor spoke about therapy and how it helped their father-daughter relationship.

The 26-year-old actress and Lopez are currently co-starring in the new NBC comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” a show that highlights the struggles in their complicated relationship. “I was divorced, and then Mayan and I didn’t talk for a long time,” George told Jimmy Fallon. “She went on TikTok to respond to a video that someone made attacking me. It was a video of her twerking upside-down. I realized I wasn’t the best dad, but when your kid’s twerking upside-down, you’ve got some real f**king problems. I didn’t realize it was this serious.”

©GettyImages



Comedian George Lopez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

George then got serious and said he decided to take responsibility for their damaged relationship. “You have to be responsible for the trauma that you’ve caused,” he noted. “For the first time in my life, I said, ‘Yeah, I’m responsible for this, and I’m going to spend the rest of my life repairing it.’”

Lopez decided to go to “trauma therapy” with his daughter. “If you think therapy is bad, what’s worse is the elevator ride down after because it’s all heavy stuff,” he said. “You almost have to stagger it out, like when you dine and dash, somebody goes out the back, somebody goes out the front. Don’t go in the same car when you’re doing trauma therapy.”

George Lopez and Mayan co-star in the hilarious and heartwarming comedy that tells the story of an old-school working-class Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, and Lopez vs. Lopez.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba, and 3 Arts.