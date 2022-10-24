Prince Harry shares how therapy ‘opened his eyes’ to reality

Prince Harry continues to take a stance for mental health awareness.

The Duke of Sussex made an apperance at the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco and shared how important therapy has been in his life, sharing that it “burst” his bubble, helping him regain his confidence.

©GettyImages



Prince Harry at the Comittal Service for Queen Elizabeth II

According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry was speaking as a chief impact officer at BetterUp, a professional coaching and mental health firm. He was joined by the company’s CEO Alexi Robichaux, with the two having a 20 minute discussion where they shared personal stories on the topic.

“The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes. I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble,” said Prince Harry. “Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had.”

©GettyImages



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

Following his departure from the Royal Family, Prince Harry has come clean about his mental health issues and how these have affected him over the course of his life.

“I saw doctors, I saw therapists, I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people. But it was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn’t do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with,” he said in an appearance on “The Me You Can’t See,” an Apple TV docuseries he developed alongside Oprah Winfrey.

The Masters of Scale Summit is an exclusive invite and application only event where “fast-scaling” and “future-facing” companies are spotlighted. It was launched as a podcast in the year 2017, and it has grown exponentially. This year, speakers included Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, Tyler Perry, and more.