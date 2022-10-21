What an average workday looks like for Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle gave insight into her and Prince Harry’s workday routine during a new interview with Variety. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she and her husband, who reside in California with their kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, share an office.

Asked what “an average workday” is like for them, the mom of two replied, “We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back.”

“I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day. We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more,” she continued. “My husband is on a 24-hour time zone, where half of your life is waking up as the other half is going to sleep. It’s kind of the reverse of what I went through living in the U.K. He’s very good at responding on text. Me, I try to be as fast as possible on email. I’ve always said, if it takes less than five minutes, do it now.”

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry work from home

The Archewell founders moved to California in 2020. Harry revealed earlier this year that his young son interupts their Zoom calls. Discussing what a random Wednesday looks like, the Duke told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, “It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible.”

“This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID because it’s really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else,” Harry added. “But he also gets us off them as well, so that’s also a nice thing.”