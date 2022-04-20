Prince Harry talks working from home with kids—find out what his cheeky son Archie does!

Prince Harry sat down for a new interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. During the sit down, which aired April 20, the Duke of Sussex opened up about working from home with his and Meghan Markle’s young kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

When asked by Hoda what a random Wednesday is like for him, the royal dad of two said, “It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible.”

“This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID because it’s really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap. I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else,” Harry added. “But he also gets us off them as well, so that’s also a nice thing.”

Harry also revealed that he thinks his son, who turns three next month, is cheeky like him. “I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive,” he told Hoda. “There’s so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there’s also so much to worry about.”

The Duke continued, “My sort of mantra now every day, it’s a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don’t have burnout, but it’s trying to make the world a better place for my kids. Otherwise, what’s the point in bringing kids into this world, right? It’s a responsibility that I feel as a parent.”