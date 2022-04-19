Prince Harry to talk about surprise visit with the Queen and life with Meghan in a new interview

Prince Harry has given a new interview. The Duke of Sussex sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in The Hague, where the fifth Invictus Games are underway.

The NBC morning show revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that Harry and Hoda discussed “the Invictus Games, his surprise visit with the Queen, and life with his wife Meghan Markle.”

The interview will air Wednesday, April 20, on NBC News’ TODAY and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Following the broadcast, it will also be available on TODAY.com.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California with his wife and kids, shared details about his recent meeting with the Queen, telling the BBC on Monday (via HELLO!) that it was “great” to see his grandmother.

“She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I’ve already passed on to most of them so it was great to see her,” Harry said of the meeting. “I’m sure she’d love to be here if she could.”