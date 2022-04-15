Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Queen Elizabeth ahead of Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Queen Elizabeth ahead of Invictus Games

The fifth Invictus Games kick off on April 16 in The Hague

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint visit to the UK since stepping back as senior members of the royal family. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to the BBC that the couple met with Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday in Windsor.

The pair—who now reside in California with their kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana—made the stop ahead of the Invictus Games in The Hague.

©Getty Images

Harry has visited the UK since he and Meghan left in March 2020. The Duke returned for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021 and for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue that summer.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that Meghan would join her husband at the Invictus Games in The Hague. Sky News reported that a spokesperson said the Duchess of Sussex would be at the Games for the first few days.

The fifth Invictus Games were originally scheduled for 2020, but were postponed twice due to COVID-19. The international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, kicks off April 16 in the Netherlands.

